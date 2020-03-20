Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,159 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of OptiNose worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPTN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

