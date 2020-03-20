Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,449 Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of GP Strategies worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GPX opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. GP Strategies Corp has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.