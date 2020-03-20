Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,749 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of United Community Financial worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Community Financial by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 965.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $10.93 on Friday. United Community Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

United Community Financial Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.