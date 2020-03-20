Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,439 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

