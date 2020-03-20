Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,828 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

