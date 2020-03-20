Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,372 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in VirnetX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in VirnetX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.