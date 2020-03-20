Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tucows worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tucows currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.