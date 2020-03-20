Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 223,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TPB opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $309.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

