Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,027 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Forterra Inc has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

