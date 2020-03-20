Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,483 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

