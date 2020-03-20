Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Village Super Market worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLGEA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

