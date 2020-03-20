Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of GTY Technology worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTYH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.86 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 303.53%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

