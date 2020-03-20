Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Spotify by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spotify by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 157,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

