Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NC stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.