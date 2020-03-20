Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,169 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Urogen Pharma worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.46 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

