Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

