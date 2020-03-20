Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,496 Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

