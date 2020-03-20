Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,278 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bilibili by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from to in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

BILI stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.