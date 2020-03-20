Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GreenSky worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. GreenSky Inc has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $773.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

