Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Nordic American Tanker worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 432,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,465 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NAT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.