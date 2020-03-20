Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 962,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 193,402 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of EPM opened at $2.62 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

