Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Spok worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Spok by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,614 shares of company stock worth $64,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SPOK stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

