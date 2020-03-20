Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Clarus worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 37.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 33.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Clarus Corp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.