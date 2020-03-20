Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Watford worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $357.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon D. Levy purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $51,079.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 9,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269 in the last ninety days. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

