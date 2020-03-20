Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YORW stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.36.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

