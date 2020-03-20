Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of VKTX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.18. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

