Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Pfenex worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfenex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1,551.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 388,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1,043.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

