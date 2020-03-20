Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Viela Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

NYSE VIE opened at $31.85 on Friday. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.