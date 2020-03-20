Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mercantil Bank worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $525.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.