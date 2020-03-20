Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 405,275 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 6.78% of Kirkland’s worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

