Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Daktronics worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Daktronics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,920.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

