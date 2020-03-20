Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

HIIQ opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.