Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Curo Group worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.