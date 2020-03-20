Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

