Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,812 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of SPNE opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

