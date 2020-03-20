Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 376,084 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 376,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $555.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

