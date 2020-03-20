Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1332444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC grew its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 277.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.