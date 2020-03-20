Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

Shares of PLCE opened at $17.89 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

