Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

CB stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

