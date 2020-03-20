CIBC Downgrades Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) to Underperform

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.20.

IPL opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.69. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

