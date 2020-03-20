CIBC Lowers Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

Shares of ALA opened at C$10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Altagas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.57.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

