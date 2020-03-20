CIBC Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$23.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.45.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.27.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.