CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $274.94 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.81.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

