CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InVitae by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InVitae by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

