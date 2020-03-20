CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

