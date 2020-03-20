CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $404,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 748.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $32.90 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

