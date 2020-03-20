CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.