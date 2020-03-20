CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

RL opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

