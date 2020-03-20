CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

