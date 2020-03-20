CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

